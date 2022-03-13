Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cian Plc (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a decline of 43.0% from the February 13th total of 183,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,632,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $925,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43. Cian has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $18.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIAN shares. Bank of America began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.80 target price on the stock. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cian in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.90 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.24.

Cian PLC provides an online real estate classifieds platform principally in Russia. Cian PLC is based in LARNACA, Cyprus.

