Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.75.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,241 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,977 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 108,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 135,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 681.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 20,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.66.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

