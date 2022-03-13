Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,448 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in FirstService by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in FirstService by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FSV shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a $200.00 price target on FirstService and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.40.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $134.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $130.90 and a twelve month high of $202.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its 200 day moving average is $178.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

