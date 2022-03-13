Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 30,861 Shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDEM – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,861 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 17.02% of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.90. Fidelity Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $29.22.

