Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 467 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

TPL opened at $1,316.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 2.21. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $946.29 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,129.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,218.69.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.87% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Dana F. Mcginnis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,261.75, for a total value of $1,261,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 94 shares of company stock valued at $107,855 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.