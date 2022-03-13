Citadel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC)

Citadel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURC – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,485 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Aurora Acquisition worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,480,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,811,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aurora Acquisition by 452.8% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 627,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 513,884 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURC opened at $9.82 on Friday. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

