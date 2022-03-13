Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.88% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 385,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,988,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 32,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $109.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.94. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.09 and a fifty-two week high of $125.74.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.