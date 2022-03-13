Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,566 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $3,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 291,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 5,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total value of $255,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SSD opened at $115.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.28. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.71 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.46.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 16.31%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

