Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,126 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Prudential by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prudential by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Prudential by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76. Prudential plc has a 52 week low of $26.43 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential in a report on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

