Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 129,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 89.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 124.7% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 541,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 300,257 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.0% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,083,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,143,000 after buying an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 777,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,911,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 2.7% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMCI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

TMCI stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 32.17% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director James T. Treace sold 16,119 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $253,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Treace sold 22,911 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $360,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,343 over the last 90 days.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

