Citadel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,694 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Standard Motor Products worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $146,112.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 and sold 13,041 shares valued at $589,486. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SMP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $42.99 on Friday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a market cap of $944.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

