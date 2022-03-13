Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 8,504 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,868,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.94%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

