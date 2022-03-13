Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 98,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Paycor HCM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,405,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

PYCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycor HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $26.01 on Friday. Paycor HCM Inc has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.25.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. On average, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Paycor HCM (Get Rating)

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.