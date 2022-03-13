Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Position Increased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,870,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,876,000 after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,902,000 after purchasing an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,918,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.