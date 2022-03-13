Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,375 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $634,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. 20,538,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

