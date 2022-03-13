Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,486 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 32,263 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

CFG traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,996,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,257,993. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

