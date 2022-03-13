Civic Reaches Market Capitalization of $170.80 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. Civic has a total market cap of $170.80 million and $6.97 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Civic has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Civic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000654 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00033797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.95 or 0.00105082 BTC.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic (CRYPTO:CVC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 coins. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform . The official website for Civic is www.civic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). “

Buying and Selling Civic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

