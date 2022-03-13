CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 13th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CKX Lands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of CKX stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.15.

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

