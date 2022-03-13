Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 34,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $207.27. 1,664,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,335. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.55 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

In related news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,407,358 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

