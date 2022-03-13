Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 45,100 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 112.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 160,989,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,495,000 after buying an additional 89,015,156 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after buying an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,052,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,704,000 after buying an additional 2,546,053 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,514,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,936,000 after buying an additional 630,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PG&E stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.78. 11,318,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,591,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -119.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of PG&E from $17.50 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

