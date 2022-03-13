Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 7,883,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $80.29 and a 12 month high of $87.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

