Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,914. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.76.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.08.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

