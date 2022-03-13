Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Shares in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D raised its position in Prologis by 3.0% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prologis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,997,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.62 and a 52 week high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 63.96%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

