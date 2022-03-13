CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.37 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $1,125.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011195 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007510 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,772,873 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

