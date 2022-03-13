Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

Clover Leaf Capital Corp (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 62.5% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. 731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,927. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOE. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Clover Leaf Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $644,000. 59.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Clover Leaf Capital Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

