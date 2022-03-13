Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,352 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,057 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.6% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Apple by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 133.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,841.6% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 12,722.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.73. The stock had a trading volume of 96,837,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.05. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

