Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,239,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,232 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,994,000.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.40. 2,663,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,811,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $82.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

