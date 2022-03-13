Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.46.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $45.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.