Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.46.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCEP. ING Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($66.30) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.