Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $33.11. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on CCHGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($38.00) to GBX 2,500 ($32.76) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($42.71) to GBX 3,130 ($41.01) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,426.54.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.