Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Short Interest Update

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the February 13th total of 216,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent during the 2nd quarter worth $304,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Code Chain New Continent by 650.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 122,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Code Chain New Continent by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Code Chain New Continent by 39.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Code Chain New Continent alerts:

CCNC opened at $0.90 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22.

Code Chain New Continent Ltd. engages in the trading services. The company operates its business into two segments. Coal wholesales and Mobile gaming development. Coal wholesale segment engages in sale of coke, steels, construction materials, mechanical equipment and steel scrap. Mobile game development provides gaming development and electronic token services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Code Chain New Continent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Code Chain New Continent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.