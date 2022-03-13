Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGEAF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of CGEAF opened at $81.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.94 and a 200 day moving average of $83.43. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of $75.60 and a 1-year high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

