Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Position Boosted by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,205 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund accounts for 1.5% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,745,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after buying an additional 180,998 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,320,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE UTF opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $29.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

