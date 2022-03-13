CoinLoan Price Down 20.9% This Week (CLT)

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. In the last week, CoinLoan has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. One CoinLoan coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.55 or 0.00057860 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $43.97 million and approximately $358,241.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

