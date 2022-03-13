Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Hits $555,069.74

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. Color Platform has a total market cap of $555,069.74 and $109.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,897.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.54 or 0.00744364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.91 or 0.00200298 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00025449 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Color Platform

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

