Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Short Interest Up 61.4% in February

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 61.4% from the February 13th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 373,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 148,836 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 15.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 245,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Color Star Technology by 50.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 27,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.24. 15,794,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,138. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers a professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

