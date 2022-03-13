Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 46.8% in February

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 46.8% from the February 13th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,247,000 after acquiring an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 49,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 103,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:STK traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,857. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund, Inc is a closed end mutual fund investment trust, which invests in technology and technology-related companies. Its investment objectives is to seek growth of capital. The company was founded on September 03, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

