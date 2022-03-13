Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,659 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,405,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,835 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 53.6% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,598,000 after acquiring an additional 890,430 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HWM opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HWM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

