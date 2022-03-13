Comerica Bank Decreases Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,431 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of GATX worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 94.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 1.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GATX by 13.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GATX by 143.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.59. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $120.15. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.87.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. GATX had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GATX. Sidoti upgraded GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In other GATX news, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 21,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $2,228,260.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,360 shares of company stock worth $7,089,461. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

