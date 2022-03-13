Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Spire worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spire by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,958,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 21.3% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,793,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Spire by 0.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,041,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 6.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 828,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Spire by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,356,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

SR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spire from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.78.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.31. Spire Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.28%.

Spire Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.