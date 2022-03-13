Comerica Bank Grows Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Green Plains worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.44). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

About Green Plains (Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.