Comerica Bank Has $1.75 Million Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,808 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 71.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegion during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion stock opened at $111.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $106.83 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

ALLE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Allegion from $146.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

About Allegion (Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.