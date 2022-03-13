Comerica Bank Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 36.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 26,739 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,385,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 52.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OKTA opened at $154.06 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.37 and a 200-day moving average of $223.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

