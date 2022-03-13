Comerica Bank Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Baidu by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $347,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Baidu by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $118.92 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.66 and a 12 month high of $278.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.56.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

