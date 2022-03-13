Comerica Bank Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $209.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.75. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.12 and a 12 month high of $245.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total value of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

