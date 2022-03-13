Comerica Bank Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 123,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

