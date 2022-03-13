Comerica Bank Has $1.94 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. Winder Investment Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 19.6% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,032,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,405,000 after purchasing an additional 826,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 114.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,032,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $470,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,476 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,080,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 517,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,158,000 after purchasing an additional 95,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 21.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SXT opened at $75.31 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $106.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.70.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

