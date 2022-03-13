Comerica Bank Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,321,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $861,961,000 after buying an additional 667,750 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after purchasing an additional 103,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,923,481 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $190,255,000 after purchasing an additional 379,713 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,548 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $174,457,000 after purchasing an additional 951,771 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNPR stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.53%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,319 shares of company stock worth $2,321,872 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

