Comerica Bank Has $1.96 Million Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $4,476,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $744,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 86,040.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hibbett Sports by 67.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $1,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Hibbett Sports from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $45.32 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.03.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.