Comerica Bank Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWY. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 3,636.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chewy by 76.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $912,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,943 shares of company stock worth $9,433,212. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHWY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $71.00 to $46.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.64.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,962.00 and a beta of 0.52. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $97.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.80.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.