Comerica Bank Invests $1.75 Million in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,376,000 after purchasing an additional 826,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,105,000 after purchasing an additional 620,800 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after purchasing an additional 470,994 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,616.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,123,000 after acquiring an additional 444,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $64.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 639.40% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

